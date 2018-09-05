Home   >   Obituaries   >   Betty Jane Bruckner, 94, served as WWII Army nurse, enjoyed gardening, helping others

Betty Jane Bruckner, 94, served as WWII Army nurse, enjoyed gardening, helping others

By on September 5, 2018

Betty Jane Bruckner, 94, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at Keystone Villa.

She was born in Baltimore to the late Clifton and Emma Mae (Rodgers) Compton, and was the wife of the late Ernest A. Bruckner, who passed away in 2008.

Betty Jane was a homemaker. She was of Episcopalian faith. She had a giving heart and enjoyed helping others. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and baking, reading and doing puzzles. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II as a nurse.

Betty Jane is survived by a daughter: Rosemary L., wife of Robert L. Schaap of Ephrata; six grandchildren: Mike Williams of Clearmont, Fla.; Joshua T. Schaap of Lynchburg, Va.; Chad R. Schaap of Ephrata; David C. Schaap of Lynchburg, Va.; Shannon L. Schaap of Holland, Mich.; Brandon L. Schaap of Flower Mound, Texas.; and six great-grandchildren: Stephany G. Williams, Preston L. Schaap, Garrett M. Schaap, Zarek R. Amaro, Graham D. Schaap, Emery K. Schaap.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death a daughter: Pamela Sue Bruckner; and seven siblings: Dorothy Reshey, Roland Quillen, Patricia Arnold, Ira Compton, Norman Compton, Lillian, Phyllis Wengert.

Services were held Sept. 5 at Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata, with Pastor Keith Sweitzer officiating. Interment took place in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Betty Jane’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604; or to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3 Denver Road, Denver, PA 17517.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *