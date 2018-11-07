- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Betty Jane Clark, 93, Ephrata, Arrow Industries worker, enjoyed horses, walking in Reamstown
Betty Jane (Flory) Clark, 93, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 at Ephrata Manor.
Betty was the daughter of the late Mary E. (Webber) and Dallis Flory, and was the widow of Harry G. Clark.
She worked for Arrow Industries in Reading for over 40 years. She loved animals, owning several dogs and horses over the years. Horseback riding was a favorite pastime. Betty enjoyed walking, particularly her daily walk through Reamstown.
In addition to her husband, Betty is predeceased by three brothers: George D. Flory, Silas P. Flory, and Evan A. Flory.
Services are private. Her final resting place is Pleasant View Cemetery, Reading.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown. Memories and condolences may be posted to goodfuneral.com.
