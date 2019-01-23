Beverly Ann Buchter, 67, Cocalico grad, Weaver’s Market retiree, Denver Fair volunteer, crafter

Beverly Ann Buchter, 67, of Denver, passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.

Beverly was the daughter of Dorothy L. (Rathman) Burkholder and the late Franklin Burkholder.

She was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1970. Beverly enjoyed crocheting and crafts; making Christmas ornaments for co-workers each year was important to her. She worked at Weaver’s Market for 20 years, retiring in December of 2017. While raising her daughters, she volunteered with Girl Scouts. Beverly was also very involved with the Denver Fair and served on the fair committee for many years.

In addition to her mother, Beverly is survived by two daughters: Rebecca Kulp, wife of Spencer of Denver; and Mandi Long, wife of Justin of Reinholds; two grandchildren: Hannah Kulp and Dylan Kohl; and a brother: Randy Burkholder, husband of Nancy, of Denver.

A viewing will be held Thursday, Jan. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Denver Fair at 800 Main St., Denver, PA 17517.

Condolences may be posted at goodfuneral.com. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral Home, Reamstown.