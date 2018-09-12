- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
Blaine Kenneth Yates, 26, EHS athlete, construction worker, enjoyed motorcycles, good food
Blaine Kenneth Yates, 26, of Manheim, passed away at West Reading Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, from severe head trauma received in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 30.
Raised in Ephrata, he was the son of April (Shreiner) Boyer of Ephrata, and Daniel Yates of Baltimore, Md.
Blaine graduated from Ephrata High School in 2010. During his school years, he excelled in every sport he participated in: soccer, basketball, football, and his main love, lacrosse. He loved hiking, snowboarding, shooting pool, music, movies, girls, motorcycles, good food, an occasional trip to a casino (Blackjack), and tattoos. He loved fishing with his dad on his boat.
Blaine was a very upbeat, positive, and energetic young man. He had the most enjoyable laugh and infectious smile. He was a courteous, well-mannered, compassionate, and giving person. He had dozens of friends who genuinely loved him and he was well liked by many. He loved people.
Blaine joined his beloved grandfather, Ken Keenan, in the construction/handyman field and they were partners. He considered and called his grandfather his best friend. He had tremendous respect for and treasured his “Pop.” Blaine also enjoyed buying and selling cars, trucks, and motorcycles.
He loved to ride motorcycles; unfortunately, the faster the better. Everyone who knew him will tell you he always wore his full-face helmet. But, on the night of the accident, he made an unhealthy choice to strap his helmet to his bike for the short trip he and two of his buddies would take from stop #1 to stop #2.
Blaine’s wish was to be an organ donor. While we tremendously grieve the loss of Blaine, we look forward to receiving the list of many recipients Blaine’s generous and selfless gift will benefit. Glory to God.
Blaine had two pitbulls, Hazel and Zeus, whom he adored. We are trying to find them a good home, and keep them together.
In addition to his parents, Blaine is survived by his 12-year-old brother, Vaughan, of Ephrata; his grandparents: Ruth and Ken Keenan, Ephrata; his grandmom: Mary, of West Virginia; his aunt: Debbie Yates, of Maryland; uncle: Greg Shreiner, Ephrata; and a large extended family on his mother’s side.
He was preceded in death by three uncles: Donald Jr., David, and Donnie; grandfather: Donald Sr.; and his Aunt Tina (Shreiner), who passed before he was born, and was most likely the first to greet him in the Heavenlies.
His wish was to be cremated. A time of visitation with friends and family will be at Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens, on Friday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. A second visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, with a service to follow at 1 p.m.
Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Berks County.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Gets a Facelift for Fall
You might have noticed that Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in...
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky Relocates to Ephrata
The offices of Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky are more convenient than...
-
They’ve all come to look for America
I remember like it was yesterday watching David Bowie on...
-
Denver Fair Queen crowned
Drizzles couldn’t dampen the spirits of newly crowned Denver Fair...
-
Flooding Issues Challenge Boro Emergency Crews
Fire companies responded to 62 water-related rescues in August By Marylouise...
-
Daniel O. Hornberger, 59, EHS grad, customer service worker, Trinity Lutheran member, Eagles fan
Daniel O. Hornberger, 59, formerly of Akron, passed away on...
-
Vera Mae Lefever, 89, Akron, retired corrections officer, enjoyed beach, telling family stories
Vera Mae Lefever, 89, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Gets a Facelift for Fall
You might have noticed that Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant...
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky Relocates to Ephrata
The offices of Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky are more convenient...
-
They’ve all come to look for America
I remember like it was yesterday watching David Bowie...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Brianna says:
-
Aubree Fahringer says:
-
GORDON SCHWEITZER says: