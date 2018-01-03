Brenda L. Franklin, 55, formerly of Ephrata, was medic in National Guard 103rd Battalion

Brenda L. Franklin, 55, formerly of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2017 at her home in Lancaster.

She was the daughter of the late Richard Franklin and Shirley Mellinger.

She was a medic in the National Guard 103rd Battalion.

In addition to her parents, Brenda is survived by her son: Charles Adams of Lancaster; and her siblings: Ben Franklin of Ephrata; Lisa Clark of New York; Mike Franklin of Ephrata; Bard Sauder of Ephrata; Dave Franklin of Ephrata; and Carol Franklin of Lancaster.

A celebration of life was held at Crossroads Mennonite Church, Lancaster, on Dec. 30.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Brenda’s honor to NA (by NA members only) NA World Services, PO Box 9999, Van Nuys, CA 91409; or to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of Lancaster. Memories and condolences may be shared at cremationlancasterpa.com.