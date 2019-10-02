Home   >   Obituaries   >   Brentwood K. Hackman, 58, Woodstream worker, Holy Trinity member, Cub Scout, outdoorsman

Brentwood K. Hackman, 58, Woodstream worker, Holy Trinity member, Cub Scout, outdoorsman

Brentwood Keith Hackman, 58, of Topton, and formerly of Ephrata, passed away in his sleep at home on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Born in Ephrata on July 20, 1961, Brent was the son of Lila and Richard Hackman.

He was baptized at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata where he participated in the church’s youth group and became a member of the church.

Growing up, Brent was a Cub Scout and loved to spend time at the family hunting cabin in Sullivan County. He also enjoyed rabbit hunting in Virginia with his dad. Brent had been employed at Woodstream Corp. in Lititz for 10 years.

Brent is survived by his daughter: Heather Beth Hackman of Mertztown; parents: Richard and Lila Hackman of Ephrata; sister: Taryn Firestone of Denver; and aunt: Yvonne Graham of Manheim.

He was preceded in death by his sister: Teal Renee Hackman; and grandparents: Charles and Elizabeth Nattress and Arthur and Elva Mae Hackman.

Final care will be private at the convenience of the family and is under the direction of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.

To send online condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.

