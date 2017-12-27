- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, EHS grad, owned Sauder Fuel, enjoyed motorcycling, grandchildren
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, of Reinholds, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2017 at his home.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Christian and Anna Mary (Sensenig) Sauder of Lititz. Calvin was the loving husband of Jeanette (Burkholder) Sauder with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.
Calvin was a graduate of Ephrata High School. He owned and operated Sauder Fuel, Inc. for 22 years, and more recently volunteered at the Greater Berks Food Bank.
He was a member of Bethany Grace Fellowship and had a great love for God. He enjoyed motorcycling, car shows, bicycling, and most importantly spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are two children: Matthew, married to Kendra (Weaver) Sauder of Stevens; and Emily, married to Christopher Fox of Mechanicsburg; three grandchildren: Beckett, Bowen, and Mia; a sister: Cindy, married to Sid Good of Ephrata; and a brother: Galen, married to Twila (Hess) Sauder of Lititz.
Funeral services were held Dec. 23 at Bethany Grace Fellowship, East Earl, with the Pastors Chris Smeltz and D. Adam Nagle officiating. Interment was in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greater Berks Food Bank, 117 Morgan Drive, Reading, PA 19608.
To send the family online condolences, visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
