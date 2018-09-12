- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Cam Ly, 83, Stevens, carpenter at Sunline Coach, survived by seven children
Cam Ly, 83, of Stevens, passed away Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 at Gwynedd Square Nursing Center, Lansdale.
He was born in Canton, China, and married for 49 years to Mai (Huynh) Ly until her passing in November 2017.
Cam worked as a carpenter for Sunline Coach Company of Denver until retirement.
He is survived by seven children, four grandchildren, and a younger brother.
A viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 14, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Center, 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave., Millersville.
Online condolence may be posted to goodfuneral.com. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Center, Reamstown, handled the arrangements.
