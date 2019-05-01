Carl M. White, 80, USMC vet, mechanic, truck driver, camper, survived by seven children

Carl. M. White, 80, of Ephrata, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Carl was born in Farmersville, son of the late Ammon and Martha (Musser) White.

He is survived by his loving wife: Dorothy L. (Weber) White; three daughters: Debra Newswanger, wife of Shawn Clapper of Ephrata; Darbi Knee, wife of George Knee of Vinemont; and Paula Laughlin, wife of Joe Laughlin of Hamburg; four sons: Ronald Newswanger, husband of Lindy, of Brickerville; Ricky Newswanger of Ephrata; Roger Newswanger, companion of Bruce Carswell of Georgia; and Scott Newswanger, husband of Tammy, of Millersville; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; a brother: Ammon White, husband of Ruth, of Lancaster; and a sister: Phyllis, wife of Leroy Miller of Schoeneck.

He served in the United States Marine Corps and worked as an auto mechanic and truck driver. Carl was a member of Berean Bible Church in Ephrata. He loved camping, tinkering with motors and cars, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were held April 30 at Berean Bible Church, Ephrata. Interment with military honors was held at Wolf’s Cemetery, Ephrata.

Arrangements by Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. Condolences may be shared at gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.