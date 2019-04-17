Carmen Lenten Kehler, 85, worked for Acme Markets, D&E, enjoyed family Fenwick Island trips
Carmen Lenten Kehler, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday April 5, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy.
He was born on Oct. 27, 1933 in Pitman to the late Lawrence and Eva (Snyder) Kehler.
Carmen attended a one-room school in Pitman through the eighth grade. He left school to help on the family farm and drove a market truck selling fruits and vegetables from the farm and drove a market truck selling cuts of meat for a local butcher shop. Carmen worked as a meat cutter almost his entire working career and retired from Acme Markets. After retiring from Acme, he worked part-time for D & E Telephone and Zimmerman’s Auto Body & Supply.
Carmen enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his sons and especially enjoyed family holidays with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The annual trek to Fenwick Island, Del., with all his children and grandchildren was also very special to him. Carmen was a member of Family Circle.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years: Ethel (Fertig); sons: Steven (Beth) of York, David, (Barb) of Lititz; a daughter: Brenda (Bryan) Redcay of Ephrata; 11 grandchildren: Jessica (Randy) Grove, Andrea (Michael) Root, Erica (Robert) Cucinella, Joshua Kehler, Brett Kehler, Eric (Lea) Kehler, Angela Kehler, Wesley Kehler, Brianna Redcay, Blake Redcay and Brandon Redcay; eight great-grandchildren: Vivian, Connor, Faith, Kira, Daniel, Benjamin, Scarlett, Alexander; and a sister: Norma Adams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Randy; and a granddaughter: Laura Kehler.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Hospice & Community Care for the wonderful and loving care they gave to Carmen
Services were held April 16 at the Donecker Chapel at Ephrata Manor, with Chaplain Ed Dickel officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
