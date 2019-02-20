Carol A. Wenzel, 71, worked at Swatch Watch, animal lover, crafter, enjoyed time with family
Carol A. Wenzel, 71, of Stevens, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Carol was born in Ephrata, daughter of the late Arthur and Kathryn (Mohn) Bachman.
She worked at Swatch Watch in Lancaster for over 20 years. Carol loved animals, doing crafts, and spending time with her family. She will be lovingly missed by her family and friends.
Carol is survived by her husband: Donald R. Wenzel; two sons: Shannon Brown (Brenda), and Shawn Brown (Shannon); two granddaughters: Molly and Maddy Brown; and a brother: M. Brian Bachman (Rosanne).
A gathering in Carol’s honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Durlach-Mt. Airy Fire Company, 880 Durlach Road, Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol’s memory may be made to K-9 Force at 101 Durlach Road, Stevens, PA 17578.
To offer your condolences visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.
