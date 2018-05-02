Home   >   Obituaries   >   Carol Ann Parker, 77, bookkeeper, Peace UCC member, Red Hatter, reader, enjoyed camping

Carol Ann (Lippert) Parker, 77, of Denver, passed away peacefully in her home on April 27, 2018 after a lengthy illness.

Born and raised in Clifton Heights, she was the daughter of the late Clark and Marie (Lineman) Lippert, and the beloved wife of Ronald A. Parker, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.

She was a graduate of Clifton Heights High School and spent over 40 years in the profession of bookkeeper. In 2005, she and Ronald moved to Denver where she spent the duration of her life in the company of her loved ones and friends.

She was a member of Peace United Church of Christ. Carol loved spending time with her family and enjoyed camping, sightseeing and going on adventures with Ronald and her two daughters as they and their grandchildren were growing up. She was an avid reader and a member of the Red Hatters. In her younger days, she loved to make candles, sew, and crochet and was a member of her local bowling league.

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her daughter: Kimberly, wife of John Starcheski of Wagontown; six grandchildren: Jordan Louise, Kyle Allen, Jacqueline Marie, Catherine Lee, Stephanie Lynn, and Emily Rose; and six great-grandchildren.

Carol is predeceased by her daughter: Candace (Parker) Innes; and her brother: Clark W. Lippert.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown. Visitation will be prior to service from 9 to 10 a.m. A committal service will follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.

Condolences may be posted at goodfuneral.com. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown, was entrusted with the arrangements.

