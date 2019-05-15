Carol Lynne Martin, 52, WellSpan Ephrata LPN, mother of three, attended Hahnstown UZ church
Carol Lynne Martin, 52, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to Rev. John H. and the late Mary Jane (Reich) Fry, and was the wife of Delmas R. Martin, with whom she shared 33 years of marriage.
She attended Hahnstown United Zion Church. Carol was an LPN for WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital for 34 years.
In addition to her husband and father, Carol is survived by three children: Heather L. Martin, fiancée of Tim Martin of Alexandria, Va..; Kimberly S. Martin of Denver; Dylan S. Martin; four grandchildren: Destiny, Paige and Hailey Sweigart; Peyton Martin; a brother: John E., husband of Phyllis (Weaver) Fry of Ephrata; and a sister: Cindy D., wife of Nevin Hoover of Denver.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a niece: Lexy “MJ” Hoover; and a nephew: Dustin Weaver.
Services were held May 15 at Hahnstown United Zion Church, Ephrata, officiated by Rev. Marvin Reich. Interment took place in the Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to Joyce Meyer Ministries, PO Box 655, Fenton, MO 63026; or WORD FM, PO Box 17, Harleyville, PA 19438.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Hometown hero saves choking woman in Burger King
On April 11, Dakota Boll had no idea that...
-
Sometimes life needs a little dash of salt
Terram Olei debuts new Halotherapy booth, offers wide range of...
-
EASD passes preliminary budget
The budget, scheduled to be finalized in June, includes a...
-
Hillcrest Swim Club stays afloat for another season
Half a century ago, a group of civic-minded Akronites banded...
-
Carol Lynne Martin, 52, WellSpan Ephrata LPN, mother of three, attended Hahnstown UZ church
Carol Lynne Martin, 52, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday,...
-
Eugene Miller, 89, Ephrata, Korean War vet, miner for Bethlehem Steel, EAoG member
Eugene Miller, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, May...
-
Roger O. Roseberry, 75, dairy farmer, guitarist, enjoyed camping, was a classic car enthusiast
Roger O. Roseberry, 75, of York, died unexpectedly on Monday,...
-
Hometown hero saves choking woman in Burger King
On April 11, Dakota Boll had no idea...
-
Sometimes life needs a little dash of salt
Terram Olei debuts new Halotherapy booth, offers wide range...
-
EASD passes preliminary budget
The budget, scheduled to be finalized in June, includes...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
baelyn says:
-
James Dougherty says:
-
Paul Pavao says: