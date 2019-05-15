Home   >   Obituaries   >   Carol Lynne Martin, 52, WellSpan Ephrata LPN, mother of three, attended Hahnstown UZ church

Carol Lynne Martin, 52, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at home.

She was born in Ephrata to Rev. John H. and the late Mary Jane (Reich) Fry, and was the wife of Delmas R. Martin, with whom she shared 33 years of marriage.

She attended Hahnstown United Zion Church. Carol was an LPN for WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital for 34 years.

In addition to her husband and father, Carol is survived by three children: Heather L. Martin, fiancée of Tim Martin of Alexandria, Va..; Kimberly S. Martin of Denver; Dylan S. Martin; four grandchildren: Destiny, Paige and Hailey Sweigart; Peyton Martin; a brother: John E., husband of Phyllis (Weaver) Fry of Ephrata; and a sister: Cindy D., wife of Nevin Hoover of Denver.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a niece: Lexy “MJ” Hoover; and a nephew: Dustin Weaver.

Services were held May 15 at Hahnstown United Zion Church, Ephrata, officiated by Rev. Marvin Reich. Interment took place in the Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to Joyce Meyer Ministries, PO Box 655, Fenton, MO 63026; or WORD FM, PO Box 17, Harleyville, PA 19438.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

