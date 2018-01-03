Catherine Lee, 68, Ephrata mother of five, crossing guard for the City of Philadelphia

Catherine Lee, 68, of Ephrata, and formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

Catherine was born in Philadelphia and worked as a crossing guard for the City of Philadelphia.

She was a loving mother and grandmother who is survived by four sons: Julio “Bo” Morais (Tracy) of Bethel; Shaun Morais (Monica) of Lititz; Jerry Lee (Rebecca) of Delaware County; and Thomas Lee (Lauren) of Ephrata; one daughter: Beatrice, wife of Richard Patterson of Salem, N.J.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four siblings: Kenny, John, Verna, and Betty; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband: George Lee; her parents: John and Catherine Campbell; and a sister: Irene.

Services were Jan. 2 at Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, consider donations in Catherine’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, at diabetes.org.

To send an online condolence, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, was entrusted with the arrangements.