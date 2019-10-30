Charles ‘Bill’ Locke Jr., Denver, retired U.S. Navy officer, lab manager, CCC member, painter
Lt. Commander Charles “Bill” Willard Locke Jr. of Denver went to be with his Lord on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lebanon, of natural causes after a long battle with Parkinson’s.
Bill was born in Royal Oak, Mich. on March 18, 1944 and attended high school at Murrah High School, Jackson, Miss.
Bill was the son of the late Charles W. and Clarabelle (Proffitt) Locke, and was the husband of Melody (Meschen) Locke, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
He was a member of Cocalico Community Church, Reinholds, American Society of Clinical Pathologists, and the Military Officers Association.
Bill enlisted in the Navy in 1963 and retired in 1991 as a Lieutenant Commander. He attended University of Detroit from 1970 to 1974, and graduated with a bachelor of science. He also attended Wayne State University from 1974 -to 1978, and graduated with his master of science in medical technology. After retirement he worked as a lab manager at Lancaster Community Hospital from 1991 to 1993. He then worked in the finance department at Manheim Auto Auction from 1996 to 2006. In his spare time he enjoyed painting in various types of media.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by two sons: Matthew, husband of Sunny (Booth) Locke, of Austin, Texas; and Mark, husband of Melinda (Gamache) Locke of Austin, Texas; a daughter: Cara, wife of Jeremy Allen of Denver; 15 grandchildren: Ciarra, Christiana, Olivia, Malia, Evangelina, Beringer, J.T., Zephyr, Kolbe, Maximus, Micah, Maggie, Malachi, Moriah, and Libby; and a sister: Sharon, wife of Jerry Allen of Hazel Park, Mich.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Kathy Allen.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cocalico Community Church, 1200 W. Swartzville Road, Reinholds. An additional viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m., with Pastor Jon Miklas officiating. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, where full military honors will be accorded.
Memorial contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to Rock Steady Boxing, 136 W. Main St. #200, Leola, PA 17540; or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 S.E. First St. #800, Miami, FL 23131.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
