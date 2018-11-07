Home   >   Obituaries   >   Charles E. Heck, 74, Vietnam vet, Air Force retiree, enjoyed old country music, dancing

Charles E. Heck, 74, of Adamstown, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

He was born in Jersey Shore, son of the late Henry and Mabel (Mader) Heck, and was the husband of the late Brenda Lynn (Stapleton) Heck who passed away in 2016.

Charles served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force in 1986.

He enjoyed the outdoors, old country western music, dancing, and cats.

Charles is survived by two sisters: Doris Colgrove and Estella Heck Briggs.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Jimmy, Donny and Kenny Heck.

A graveside service took place in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, where military honors were accorded.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

