Charles I. Weitzel, 88, Korea vet, owned Win-Kit, active with church, Lions, avid woodworker

Charles I. Weitzel, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.

He was born in Reinholds to the late Raymond and Merda B. (Gockley) Weitzel, and was the husband of Patricia A. (Henderson) Weitzel.

Charles was a member of Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reinholds, where he was a Sunday school superintendent and member of the church council for 23 years. Charles was also a member of the Reinholds Lions Club, where he served as the club president and he was a past District Governor from 1983 to 84. He also served on the board of the Cocalico School District.

A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, from 1952 to 1954.

For 32 years Charles was the owner of the former Win-Kit Co. of Reinholds. Woodworking, photography and travel were things Charles enjoyed.

In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his daughters: Kathleen L. Perrotti of Ephrata; and Denise M., wife of Sam DeLeo of Jacksonville, Fla.; a son: Raymond C., husband of Jennifer (Heisey) Weitzel of Reinholds; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother: Jay Harold Weitzel of Mount Sinai, N.Y.

He was preceded in death by his son: Bruce A. Weitzel, who died in 2005.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dennis L. Trout and Chaplain Ed Dickel officiating. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Charles’s memory may be made to his church’s roof fund: Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17567.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.