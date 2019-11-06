Home   >   Obituaries   >   Charles R. Boyer, 79, Major League Baseball fan, people person, enjoyed the shore, gardening

Charles R. Boyer, 79, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Keystone Villa, Ephrata.

He was born in Reinholds to the late Calvin and Elverta (Haldeman) Boyer, and was the husband of the late Jo Ann (Ruhland) Boyer, who died in 1992.

Charles enjoyed Major League Baseball, going down to the shore, gardening, and he loved being around people.

Charles is survived by daughter: Karen L. Leisey; son: Brett L., husband of Tricia L. (Machemer) Boyer; daughter-in-law: Tammy L. (Krepp) Boyer; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister: Kathryn E. Sweitzer; companion: Judith L. Sauder and her children: Susan A., wife of Guy Templin; David M., husband of Lori Sauder; Jeffrey L., husband of Laurie Sauder.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son: Patrick J. Boyer; sister: Janice E. Clair; and brother-in-law: Kenneth Sweitzer.

Services were held Nov. 2 at Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reinholds, with Rev. Dennis L. Trout officiating. Interment took place in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Charles’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604; or Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA, 17569.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

