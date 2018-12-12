- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Christopher T. Riggle, 50, Denver, survived by four children, avid motorcyclist, Philly sports fan
Christopher T. Riggle, 50, of Denver, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at the WellSpan Ephrata Hospital.
Chris was the loving husband of Kelly M. (Manbeck) Riggle for 13 years, and a son of Thomas W and Audrey J. (Kallmann) Riggle.
He was born in Willamanic, Conn., played little league football and baseball for the Penndel Wildcats, and was a graduate of Neshaminy High School, class of 1986. Chris was an avid sports fan, and liked watching his favorite teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and was a charter member of The Messengers Clean & Sober Club. Most of all, Chris loved his family and spent most of his time with them.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by four children: Delaina A. Riggle, Brittany E. Manbeck, Taylor M. Risser, and Justin L. Risser; four grandchildren: Sonya, Jasper, Ember, and Iris; a brother: Timothy W. Riggle, husband of Linda, of Reinholds; his aunt: Sue J. Moser, wife of Joe; a nephew: Timothy W. Riggle; mother-in-law: Donna M. Boyer; and father-in-law: James J. Manbeck.
Services were held Dec. 8 at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown, officiated by Reverend Peter Schwabe-Fry.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to your local AA chapter.
Condolences may be posted online at goodfuneral.com. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown.
