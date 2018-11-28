Home   >   Obituaries   >   Clair S. Stoner, 82, farmer in Gouglersville, Sears technician, enjoyed hunting, electronics

Clair S. Stoner, 82, of Reading passed away Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.

Born and raised in Brecknock Township, Berks County, he was a son of the late Jennie (Sweigart) Stoner, and the widower of Gloria J. (Eckenroth) Stoner.

Clair was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, Class of 1954. All his life he farmed the family farm in Gouglersville. He was an avid hunter, liked to go fishing and enjoyed tinkering with electronics. He worked as a service technician for over 30 years at Sears. Clair was the family caregiver, willing to care for other’s need before his own.

He is survived by daughter: Susan L Fresh, wife of Barry of Columbia, Tenn.; three granddaughters: Suzanne Greene, wife of Michael; Brandi Woller, wife of Toby; and Tami Tocci, wife of Nick; six great-grandchildren; and a sister: Marian Weinhold, wife of C.J. Jr.

Services were held Nov. 27 at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown, officiated by Reverend Debora Gifford. Interment followed at Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville.

In lieu of flowers, consider contributions to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

Condolences are welcomed at goodfuneral.com. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown.

