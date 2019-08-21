Clarence Kern Jr., 83, Army vet, contractor, president of C. Kern Inc., devoted to granddaughters

Clarence “Coonie” Kern Jr., 83, of Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim, formerly of Denver, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Coonie was born to the late Clarence V. Kern Sr. and Dora Stoner Kern in Red Run on March 11, 1936.

He served his country overseas in Germany as a private in the U.S. Army. Coonie worked as a masonry contractor, while president of C. Kern Inc. for many years in Reamstown. He enjoyed an active retirement, spending summers at the beach and always helping others. Coonie and his wife were long time members of Swamp Christian Fellowship Church in Reinholds, where he faithfully volunteered and served as a deacon.

Coonie was blessed with a loving family. He married Marlene Buchter on July 27, 1963 in Adamstown. Coonie helped raise his two children with patience, discipline and humility. He was kind and soft-spoken, always had a smile on his face and loved a good joke.

He was an avid outdoorsman who hunted and fished and was a member of the East Fork Hunting Club in Potter County He was also just as happy being outdoors tending to his always meticulously maintained yard. He enjoyed country music and woodworking, particularly making furniture for his family. Those pieces will be treasured even more in his memory. Coonie was a devoted husband and father, but his greatest joy was his three granddaughters. There was no title he cherished more than that of “Pap Pap.” He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

Coonie is survived by his wife: Marlene; his daughter: Kim Kern of Akron; son: Kevin Kern, husband of Kelly, of Fort Mill, S.C.; three granddaughters: Grace Sutton Kern, Georgia Katherine Kern, and Audrey Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Kern; and brother: J. Richard Kern of Stevens.

He was predeceased by brother: Henry; and two sisters: Betty Kern and Henrietta Kirkham.

