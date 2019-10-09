Home   >   Obituaries   >   Clarice L. Lerch, 83, formerly of Ephrata, Nichols worker, Kip’s Restaurant waitress

Clarice L. Lerch, 83, of Lancaster, formerly of Ephrata, passed away at the Hamilton Arms Center in Lancaster on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Clarice was born in Ephrata, daughter of the late Harvey F. and Florence I. (Hufford) Shiffler. Her husband, the late Randall C. Lerch, passed away on Sept. 26, 1997.

In Ephrata, Clarice worked as a salesperson at the former Nichols department store and as a waitress at the former Kip’s Restaurant.

She is survived by two sons: Jeffrey L. Shiffler (Vanessa) of Manheim; and Thomas C. Mohler (Pamela) of Denver; four grandsons: Jeffrey Shiffler, Jeremy Mohler, Phillip Shiffler, and Dustin Mohler; two great-grandchildren: Gabriella and Duncan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Clarice was preceded in death by her siblings: Lillian, Enetta, Alberta, LaRue, Robert, Paul, Harold, Ralph, and Shirley.

Funeral services were held at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, on Oct. 8.

