Claude E. Adair, 75, Cocalico grad, bus driver, Weaver Industries retiree, coach, avid golfer
Claude E. Adair, 75, of Stevens, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.
He was the loving husband of 56 years to Bertha G. (Weinhold) Adair, and a son of the late Harry G. and Dorothy (Binkley) Adair.
Claude was a 1961 graduate of Cocalico High School, and for 47 years he worked at Weaver Industries, Inc. in Denver. He was an active member of the Jaycees and coached youth baseball in Reamstown. After retiring, he drove school bus for Brightbill Transport in the Cocalico School District. He enjoyed summers at the bay at Elkview Shores, Md. He was an avid golfer with membership at The Host and Hawk Valley and he loved to teach the game.
In addition to his wife, Claude is survived by four children: Tammy Franck (Michael) of Ephrata, Tina Smith (the late John M.) of Ephrata, Todd Adair (Deb) of Reamstown, and Troy Adair (Diane) of Ephrata; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren: Brittany (Dennis) Hartlove, Benjamin and Lucas; Timothy Adair; Brandon Smith; Tiffany (Ethan) Pfautz; Kelsey (Jonathan) Hogan, Elijah Noah; Bethany (C.J.) Price; Kyle Smith; and Juliet; Jeremy (Aarin) Franck; and Alex Smith; four siblings: Pat Kofroth, Beverly Auker, Betty Jane Burd, and Kerry Adair.
In addition to his son-in-law, Claude was predeceased by three brothers: Harry, Richard, and Barry Adair.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, Feb. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Feb 14 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, where the service will begin at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, consider contributions to WellSpan Schler Family Cancer Center, 844 Tuck St, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Condolences may be posted at goodfuneral.com. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Births: Reported Feb. 13, 2019
ALSOFI, Hala Aldahan, and Ibrahim Dalo, Ephrata, a son, at...
-
Bensing family plays at White House
Families have traditions during the holidays. Some cut down a...
-
Elizabeth Mary Eberly, 91, active at church, Eicher, Cloister; was Women’s Club charter member
Elizabeth Mary Eberly, 91, of Ephrata, and formerly of Lebanon...
-
Claude E. Adair, 75, Cocalico grad, bus driver, Weaver Industries retiree, coach, avid golfer
Claude E. Adair, 75, of Stevens, passed away Sunday, Feb....
-
Megan N. Birney, 30, EHS grad, enjoyed eating ice cream, spending time with family
Megan N. Birney, 30, of Ephrata, went home to be...
-
Mary Kathryn Hensel, 80, Ephrata, Wagaman Bros., H&E Litho Co. worker, OMPH volunteer
Mary Kathryn Hensel, 80, of Ephrata, formerly of Lebanon and...
-
Alfred M. Korenkiewicz, 72, finance worker, OMPH member, devoted to loved ones, Eagles fan
Alfred Michael Korenkiewicz, 72, of Ephrata, known by family and...
-
Births: Reported Feb. 13, 2019
ALSOFI, Hala Aldahan, and Ibrahim Dalo, Ephrata, a son,...
-
Bensing family plays at White House
Families have traditions during the holidays. Some cut down...
-
Elizabeth Mary Eberly, 91, active at church, Eicher, Cloister; was Women’s Club charter member
Elizabeth Mary Eberly, 91, of Ephrata, and formerly of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Ted Stehman says:
-
-
Doreen says: