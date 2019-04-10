Clyde L. Young, 82, USMC, Lancaster Malleable worker, OMPH member, Phils fan, collected vinyl records
Clyde L. Young, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was the loving husband of Maxine L. (Iwanowski) Young, and son of the late Elroy and Ruth (Meyer) Young.
Clyde was born and raised in Rothsville. He graduated from Rothsville High School in 1954 and served in the United States Marine Corps. Clyde worked as an industrial engineer at Lancaster Malleable Castings Company and had also been a bailiff at the Lancaster County Courthouse.
A member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata, Clyde volunteered as a bingo caller at OMPH for many years. He was also a member of AMBUCS in Lititz, and the Guy K. Bard Democratic Club of Ephrata. Clyde loved the Philadelphia Phillies and was a collector of vinyl records.
In addition to his wife: Maxine; he is survived by a daughter: Michelle R. Roth (John) of Ephrata; six grandchildren: Adriana K. Roth of Lancaster, Arielle C. Roth, Brandon T. Roth, Natalia J. Roth, Rhiannon S. Roth, and Nastassja N. Roth, all of Ephrata. Also surviving is a sister: Ethel Horst (Robert) of Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by two sisters: Josephine Young and Myrtle Doble; and three brothers: Robert, Harold, and Earl Young.
Funeral mass was held April 8 at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Ephrata. He was interred in Memory Gardens, Ephrata.
Kindly omit flowers. Donations in Clyde’s memory may be directed to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church,320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522; or to DaVita Dialysis Center, 67 W. Church St., Stevens, PA 17578-9203.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.
