Community mourns

The surge of community support, emotion, love, and compassion began Monday morning following the passing of Maria Mannino.

Maria was well known throughout the Ephrata area while helping workmates — mom, Rose, and dad, Vito — at Ephrata Pizza and Italian Restaurant.

Her beloved friends and family said they were rocked by her illness which took her young, bright spirit from the earth.

Maria Mannino’s friends, family, and community members will gather for a candlelit vigil tonight (Wednesday) to celebrate her life.

The memorial will take place at 7 p.m. in front of Ephrata Pizza and Italian Restaurant, though the restaurant is temporarily closed.

Some candles will be provided but feel free to bring your own if you’re able, said Kaci Willwerth, a dear friend of Maria’s who helped organize tonight’s event.

Friends are urged to feel free to drop off tokens of love (flowers, cards etc.) prior to 7 p.m.

“Thank you for your love and support to Mannino family,” Willwerth said.

For more information please go to www.facebook.com/events/1005347722978585/