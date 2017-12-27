Home   >   Obituaries   >   Curtis Enck, 69, Ephrata Grace Churchmember, was married 51 years

By on December 27, 2017

Curtis Enck, 69, of Denver, passed away on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

He was born in Brunnerville to the late Richard Z. and Elsie K. (Steely) Enck, and was the husband of Norma (Crockett) Enck, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.

Curtis was a member of the Ephrata Grace Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son: Curt Jr., husband of Shirley A. Enck of Reinholds; a daughter: Heather L. Martin of Denver; grandchildren: Nathaniel, husband of Aylina Enck; Benjamin Enck, fiancé of Dakota Moore; Jesse, husband of Chelsea Enck; Amanda Enck; and Maia Martin.

Services were held Dec. 23 at Ephrata Grace Church, with Pastor Kim Robertson officiating. Interment took place in the Brunnerville United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Curtis’ memory may be made to Ephrata Grace Church, Building Fund, 62 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

