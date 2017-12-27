- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
Curtis Enck, 69, Ephrata Grace Churchmember, was married 51 years
Curtis Enck, 69, of Denver, passed away on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Brunnerville to the late Richard Z. and Elsie K. (Steely) Enck, and was the husband of Norma (Crockett) Enck, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
Curtis was a member of the Ephrata Grace Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son: Curt Jr., husband of Shirley A. Enck of Reinholds; a daughter: Heather L. Martin of Denver; grandchildren: Nathaniel, husband of Aylina Enck; Benjamin Enck, fiancé of Dakota Moore; Jesse, husband of Chelsea Enck; Amanda Enck; and Maia Martin.
Services were held Dec. 23 at Ephrata Grace Church, with Pastor Kim Robertson officiating. Interment took place in the Brunnerville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Curtis’ memory may be made to Ephrata Grace Church, Building Fund, 62 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, Ephrata H.S. cafeteria worker, enjoyed cross-stitch, puzzles, bingo
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, of Lancaster, formerly of Ephrata, passed...
-
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, EHS grad, owned Sauder Fuel, enjoyed motorcycling, grandchildren
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, of Reinholds, passed away unexpectedly on...
-
Michael E. Crills, 62, worked at Ephrata Manor, enjoyed hunting, cars, time spent with family
Michael E. Crills, 62, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Elaine Kurtz Palmgren, 97, former Ephrata resident, artist, taught art history at high school
Elaine K. (Kurtz), 97, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Curtis Enck, 69, Ephrata Grace Churchmember, was married 51 years
Curtis Enck, 69, of Denver, passed away on Monday, Dec....
-
James William Foster, 76, U.S. Navy vet, engineer at Corning Glass Works, volunteer
James William Foster, 76, of Ephrata passed away Wednesday, Dec....
-
Paul E. Kring, 91, WWII vet, Northeastern Lumber Co. estimator, enjoyed woodworking
Paul E. Kring, 91, of Denver, formerly of Mohnton, died...
-
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, Ephrata H.S. cafeteria worker, enjoyed cross-stitch, puzzles, bingo
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, of Lancaster, formerly of Ephrata,...
-
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, EHS grad, owned Sauder Fuel, enjoyed motorcycling, grandchildren
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, of Reinholds, passed away unexpectedly...
-
Michael E. Crills, 62, worked at Ephrata Manor, enjoyed hunting, cars, time spent with family
Michael E. Crills, 62, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Lisa A Bailey says:
-
Joanne Stoll says:
-
Rhonda Moyer says: