Cynthia A. Zimmerman, 63, Dove Westgate member, LPN, missionary, enjoyed helping others
Cynthia Ann Zimmerman, 63, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center.
She was born in Lancaster to Robert Herr, of Ephrata, and the late Annabelle (Singer) Herr. She was the wife of Ricky “Rick” Zimmerman, with whom she celebrated 45 years of marriage with in August.
She was a member of Dove Westgate Church, Ephrata. Cindy loved helping people and was an LPN for many years. She later went into missions in Haiti. Her passion was for the children there. Her favorite mission time was getting the children ready for school.
In addition to her husband and father, Cindy is survived by two sons: Brent T. Zimmerman of Cornwall, Blake A. Zimmerman of Talmage; two grandsons: Luke T. and Aiden Zimmerman; and a brother: William Herr of Wheirton, W.Va.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a grandson: Brice Zimmerman.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m. at Dove Westgate Church, 1755 W. Main St., Ephrata with Pastor Kevin Horning and Pastor Deryl Hurst officiating. Family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
