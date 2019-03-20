Home   >   Obituaries   >   Dana L. Funk, 51, CHS grad, waitress/bartender, enjoyed motorcycle rides, antiquing

Dana L. Funk, 51, CHS grad, waitress/bartender, enjoyed motorcycle rides, antiquing

By on March 20, 2019

Dana L. Funk, 51, of Lemoyne, formerly of the Ephrata area, passed away at home on Monday, March 11, 2019 after a long illness.

Dana was a Cocalico High School graduate and worked as a waitress and bartender. She enjoyed taking motorcycle rides, flower gardening, and antiquing. She loved socializing with friends, singing tunes and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter: Rikki Anderson of Ephrata; grandchildren: Kiya and Zavian; parents: James and Prudence (Tetrick) Funk of Longwood, Fla.; siblings: James Funk II, and Stacey (Funk) Jackson, wife of Chris, also of Longwood, Fla.; a nephew: Cooper Jackson; her companion: Jerry Keens of Lemoyne; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Dana was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Margaret and Frank Funk of Dundalk, Md.; and maternal grandparents: John and Ruth Tetrick of Bel Air, Md.

A memorial will be held at the Ephrata Amvets Post 136, 614 S. State St., Ephrata, on March 23 at 4 p.m.; and at the Church of the Resurrection, 700 Anchor Drive, Joppa, Md., on March 29 at noon. All are welcome at both.

Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, is assisting the family. To offer your condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com

3 Comments

  1. Rosamaria Ramos

    March 20, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Our deepest condolences to you and your family. We love you 😘. From the Ramos Rodriguez family in Lancaster PA

    Reply

  2. Al & Sue Bonagura

    March 21, 2019 at 2:03 am

    Jim, Prudy and family , so sorry for your loss of Dana . Way to young . Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you . God Bless !!

    Reply

  3. Barb

    March 21, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Jim & Prudy
    So sorry to hear of Dana’s passing. Prayers to you both at this time.

    A friend from long ago
    Barb Hart (Kreitz)

    Reply

