Dana L. Funk, 51, CHS grad, waitress/bartender, enjoyed motorcycle rides, antiquing
Dana L. Funk, 51, of Lemoyne, formerly of the Ephrata area, passed away at home on Monday, March 11, 2019 after a long illness.
Dana was a Cocalico High School graduate and worked as a waitress and bartender. She enjoyed taking motorcycle rides, flower gardening, and antiquing. She loved socializing with friends, singing tunes and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter: Rikki Anderson of Ephrata; grandchildren: Kiya and Zavian; parents: James and Prudence (Tetrick) Funk of Longwood, Fla.; siblings: James Funk II, and Stacey (Funk) Jackson, wife of Chris, also of Longwood, Fla.; a nephew: Cooper Jackson; her companion: Jerry Keens of Lemoyne; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dana was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Margaret and Frank Funk of Dundalk, Md.; and maternal grandparents: John and Ruth Tetrick of Bel Air, Md.
A memorial will be held at the Ephrata Amvets Post 136, 614 S. State St., Ephrata, on March 23 at 4 p.m.; and at the Church of the Resurrection, 700 Anchor Drive, Joppa, Md., on March 29 at noon. All are welcome at both.
Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, is assisting the family. To offer your condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
About mhunnefield
3 Comments
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Latest News
-
Search crews continue hunt for missing man in Middle Creek State Game Lands
On Tuesday, March 19, authorities expanded a search for a...
-
Cocalico School District addresses lead levels in water sources
Cocalico School District continues to address elevated lead levels in...
-
West Cocalico approves RFP for pension funding
In the West Cocalico supervisors’ Feb. 19 meeting, the board...
-
Best in show
Legendary dog handler Peter Green of Bowmansville shows no sign...
-
Two Ephrata students battling rare illness
Nathan Barnica, 13, back in class after aggressive, ongoing treatment...
-
Andrew L. Shimko Jr., 70, USMC vet, life member of local clubs, GSM retiree, enjoyed dancing
Andrew L. Shimko Jr., 70, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
J. Robert Peifer, 84, was Cloister Tax Services founder, volunteer leader, served his country
J. Robert Peifer, 84, of Akron passed away on March...
-
Search crews continue hunt for missing man in Middle Creek State Game Lands
On Tuesday, March 19, authorities expanded a search for...
-
Cocalico School District addresses lead levels in water sources
Cocalico School District continues to address elevated lead levels...
-
West Cocalico approves RFP for pension funding
In the West Cocalico supervisors’ Feb. 19 meeting, the...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Barb says:
-
Al & Sue Bonagura says:
-
Rosamaria Ramos says:
Rosamaria Ramos
March 20, 2019 at 4:53 pm
Our deepest condolences to you and your family. We love you 😘. From the Ramos Rodriguez family in Lancaster PA
Al & Sue Bonagura
March 21, 2019 at 2:03 am
Jim, Prudy and family , so sorry for your loss of Dana . Way to young . Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you . God Bless !!
Barb
March 21, 2019 at 6:38 pm
Jim & Prudy
So sorry to hear of Dana’s passing. Prayers to you both at this time.
A friend from long ago
Barb Hart (Kreitz)