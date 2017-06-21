Home   >   Obituaries   >   Daniel Armbruster Jr., 52, formerly of Ephrata, enjoyed fishing, watching Miami Dolphins

Daniel Armbruster Jr., 52, formerly of Ephrata, enjoyed fishing, watching Miami Dolphins

By on June 21, 2017

Daniel Armbruster Jr., 52, of Reading and formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at the Reading Hospital.

Daniel was born Feb. 11, 1965, the son of the late Daniel and Gisela (Hornnig) Armbruster Sr.

He enjoyed fishing and the watching the Miami Dolphins.

He is survived by a son: Trevor D. Armbruster of Jonestown; daughter: Danielle M. Armbruster and fiancé Thomas Brewer; grandchildren: LeLand, Logan and Layton Brewer; brother: Edgar Armbruster of Muhlenberg; and sister: Ingrid L., wife of David M. Brubacher, of Ephrata.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home and Crematory, Jonestown, handled the arrangements.

  1. Chantel Armbruster

    June 22, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    My deepest condolences to the family….

    Reply

