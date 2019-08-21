Daniel G. Peters, 65, Achenbach’s Pastries part owner, enjoyed Barnstormers, family time

Daniel G. Peters, 65, of Leola, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold and Ruth Becker Kopp. He was the loving husband of Diane Detwiler Peters, and they would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in November.

Dan was one of the owners of Achenbach’s Pastries, Inc., Leola. In his earlier years, he worked for Sears at the Park City Mall, Lancaster, as an assistant manager for their auto center. Dan attended the Lancaster Alliance Church and he graduated in 1972 from Manheim Township High School and Willow Street Vo-Tech. His interests included camping, gardening, watching the Lancaster Barnstormers and he loved to spend time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter: Rebecca D. Lueders of Lancaster; two grandchildren: Nicholas and Hailey Lueders; and numerous brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law: Andrew S. Lueders.

Services were held Aug. 21 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment was in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, East Lampeter Township.

Those desiring may send contributions in Daniel’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

