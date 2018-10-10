- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
Daniel J. Long, 26, Country Lane Gazebos worker, passionate photographer, outdoorsman
Daniel J. Long, 26, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born in Ephrata to Kristina M. Long of Ephrata.
Dan was a 2011 graduate of Ephrata High School. He had worked at Country Lane Gazebos, New Holland. Dan was a talented and passionate photographer. He also enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and hiking. He was a vibrant, positive, optimistic friend to everyone. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his grandmother: Henrietta Long of Ephrata; and an uncle and aunt: Joseph, wife of Michele Long of Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather: Joseph A. Long.
A memorial service will be held, Saturday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m., at Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, followed by a reception.
Memorial contributions in Daniel’s memory may be made to Children’s Miracle Network, Penn State Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 855, 500 University Drive, Hershey, PA, 17033.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
