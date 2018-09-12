- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Daniel O. Hornberger, 59, EHS grad, customer service worker, Trinity Lutheran member, Eagles fan
Daniel O. Hornberger, 59, formerly of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at Manor Care, Sinking Spring, following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Clarence and Mary Louise (Greisemer) Hornberger, and was the husband of Debra (Matthews) Hornberger, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata.
Daniel worked in customer service. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1976 and of Williamsport Area Community College, receiving an associate’s degree in broadcasting. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Eagles and Phillies, and enjoyed watching professional wrestling.
In addition to his wife, Daniel is survived by a daughter: Rebecca, wife of John Brewster of West Lawn; and a granddaughter: Judith.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., with Reverend Karen Minnich-Sadler officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Daniel’s memory may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA, 17522; or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
-
