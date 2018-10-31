- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Daniel Scott Bretz, 35, Operation Iraqi Freedom vet, PA National Guard IST, guitarist
Daniel Scott Bretz, 35, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at home.
He was born in Hershey to Scott A. Bretz, companion of Bonnie Mundi of Middletown and Jodi L. (Mink), wife of William Brown of Rothsville.
Daniel was an information system technician for the Pennsylvania National Guard. He served in the US Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Kosovo Peace Keeping Mission. He loved music and was a self taught guitarist. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, motorcycling and eating all type of cereal with chocolate milk. He was especially fond of turtles and the number 68.
Daniel is survived by two daughters: Zoe A. and Alyssa P. Bretz of Middletown; a son: Daniel J. Bretz of Hershey; his maternal grandmother: Leta, wife of Paul Ebersole of Ephrata; and a brother: Brandon S. Small of Williamstown.
Services were held Oct. 29 at Fitzpatrick Hall at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville. Interment took take place in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Daniel’s memory may be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA, 17042.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
