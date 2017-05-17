David Allen Grove, 62, Cocalico grad, Boose Aluminum retiree, enjoyed hunting, flea markets

David Allen Grove, 62, of Stevens, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Reading to the late Eugene W. and Ann M. (Smith) Grove, and was the husband of Diane (Garner) Grove, with whom he would have shared 40 years of marriage on July 2.

David enjoyed hunting, antique and flea market shopping, camping, and riding his scooter. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.

David was a 1972 graduate of Cocalico High School. He worked as a molder for Reading Gray Iron, and most recently retired from Boose Aluminum.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by two daughters: Kelly, wife of Jeremy Yeager, of Denver; and Becky, wife of Tom Leasure, of Adamstown; four grandchildren: Kara and Kylee Yeager, Sydney and Mia Leasure; two brothers: Thomas Grove, husband of Janice; and Kevin Grove, husband of Christine; and a sister: Kathy, wife of Del Slatt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Scoot Grove.

A visitation will be held Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.