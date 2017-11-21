- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
David L. Tibbetts, 77, contractor, Wild Bill’s Foods retiree, avid reader, woodworker
David L. Tibbetts, 77, of Brownstown, formerly of Loudon, Epsom, and Concord, N.H., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday evening, Nov. 17, 2017, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Loudon, N.H., he was the son of the late S. Lester and Gladys E. Nickerson Tibbetts. He was the husband of Deanna L. Cass Tibbetts for 55 years on May 12.
David was a member of Lancaster Alliance Church where he taught Sunday school, served as an elder, and was involved in the prison ministry and men’s Bible study. Prior to retiring in 2008, he was employed by Wild Bill’s Foods for 14 years. Previously, he was a self-employed contractor and owner of Dave’s Building and Remodeling. In addition to being an avid reader, David enjoyed woodworking and created personal treasures for each of his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Roxanne L., wife of Chris Young, of East Petersburg; Robin E., wife of Rev. Glenn Deane, of Bracebridge, Ontario, Canada; and Rhonda L., wife of Bruce Penner, of Roanoke, Va.; seven grandchildren: Lindsey Young; Bethany Young; Aaron, husband of Brynne Young; Nathan, husband of Taralee Deane; Kevin Deane; Chad Penner; and Kayla Penner; four great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Elaine, wife of Michael Perreault, of Mt. Dora, Fla.; Roberta Maxfield of Pittsfield, N.H.; and Gail, wife of Kenneth Rostrom, of Barrington, R.I.
He was also preceded in death by two siblings: Neal Tibbetts and Priscilla Paul.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m., at Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster. There will be no public viewing. Private interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family will receive guests at the church on Friday afternoon from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. All are invited to a luncheon in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the service.
If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Faith Friendship Ministries, PO Box 567, Mountville, PA 17554.
To express a condolence with the family, visit spencefuneralservices.com. William P. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Manheim, was entrusted with the arrangements.
