David M. Wolfskill, 79, Army vet, Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Center owner, massage therapist

David M. Wolfskill, 79, of Newtown Square, formerly of Lancaster, died Dec. 28, 2016, at the Neighborhood Hospice in West Chester.

He was born July 29, 1937 in Reading, to the late Samuel Carl and Florence (Meckley) Wolfskill.

David grew up in Hanover and went on to graduate from Eichelberger High School in 1956, Lock Haven University in 1960, and Mayo Clinic School of Physical Therapy in Rochester, Minn., in 1962.

He served in the U.S. Army with the 121st Evacuation Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, from 1963 to 1964. He married Sharon J. (Engan) Wolfskill on Nov. 7, 1964 and they shared 52 years of marriage.

Throughout the years they made their home in Salem, Ore.; Bedford; and Lancaster, before moving to White Horse Village in Newtown Square.

Prior to his retirement, David worked for the Salem Hospital in Oregon, Bedford Memorial Hospital; was part of Lanco Therapy Associates; and later owned and operated the Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Center in Lancaster. He also actively worked performing physical therapy in Lancaster County with residents of Calvary Fellowship Homes; St. Anne’s Home; Masonic Village in Elizabethtown; and Audubon Villa, Lititz. After retirement he became a certified massage therapist and worked at Tranquillity in Lancaster.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by two sons: Scott S. Wolfskill, San Diego, Calif.; and K. Troy Wolfskill, Springfield; three grandchildren: Kim, Springfield; Ethan and Lincoln, of San Diego, Calif.; and a brother: Samuel Carl Wolfskill, Flagstaff, Ariz.

Services were held April 29 at Roseboro-Stradling Funeral Home, Denver, with Pastor Rob Myallis officiating. Interment was in the Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David’s name, may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.