Deaths of Local Interest – Nov. 1, 2017
Judyth E. Bomberger, 79, formerly of Leola, passed away Oct. 24 at Brethren Village. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and cooking. She had worked for 30 years at the former Smokehouse Shop in Kitchen Kettle Village. Prior to that, she had also worked for the former RCA in Lancaster. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Leola. Her daughter, Krysta Barnhart, wife of Paul Barnhart, resides in Denver.
Denise L. “Deanie” Bromhead, 53, of Lititz, died peacefully on Oct. 27. Born in Ephrata, Deanie worked as a certified nurse’s aide for many area care facilities. Deanie enjoyed going to local Indy pro-wrestling events, music shows at Hersheypark, and attending any concerts featuring 50s rock and roll. She had a passion for her family and her granddaughters, taking tons of photographs, and cooking up a storm for all their special occasions. A son, Josef Bromhead Jr., lives in Akron.
Gene D. Clauser, known by many as “Herbie,” 78, of Newmanstown, passed away Oct. 25 at Hershey Medical Center. Herbie worked at Wilbur Chocolate in Lititz, for 40 years. He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years, and volunteered for 20 years with the Richland Fire Police. He was a member of the Millcreek Community United Zion Church in Stricklerstown and the Richland American Legion, Post 880. A daughter, Amy Moyer, resides in Ephrata. Stepsons, Roy and Steven Gettle, live in Newmanstown.
Dick Mann passed away Oct. 20. A Hershey High School graduate, he served in the Army Medical Corps while in Korea and achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was a retiree of AMP Incorporated. A longtime Bears fan, Dick played for the Hershey Junior Bears and was an AHL linesman and goal judge. He also enjoyed bicycling and tennis. He is survived by his wife, Audrey (Hess) Mann, formerly of Akron, and sons: Rick, Rod, and Ron. Condolences may be shared at hooverfuneralhome.com.
Ida Mary Martin went to be with her Lord Oct. 23 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. She was a member of Lichty’s Mennonite Church. Ida’s joy was to serve the Lord and her family. She enjoyed gardening, appliqueing quilts and quilting. She worked at several sewing factories during her younger years.
Grace H. Shenk, 97, of Annville, passed away on Oct. 23 at Hill Farm Estate in Annville. Grace was born in Clay. She had been a cafeteria manager for the Ephrata School District. She was a member of the St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lititz, PA. She enjoyed going to different events with her family, painting, attending craft shows, doll making, playing bingo, cooking, and baking.
