Deaths of Local Interest – Nov. 15, 2017
Jamie E. (Sweeney) Bryant, 75, of Elizabethtown, passed away Nov. 8 at the Hershey Medical Center. Jamie was a longtime member of the Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church. Early in her life, Jamie cared for others as a nurses’ aide at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Vermont. She then focused her attention on raising her children before returning to the nursing field as a visiting nurse. She considered herself a voracious reader and accumulated an extensive collection of angel figurines. A daughter, V. Grace Reinard, lives in Ephrata.
Robert “Bob” D. Ebersole, 92, of Lancaster, passed away Nov. 7 at Coatesville VAMC. Bob had retired from the former ITT Grinnell, Lancaster/Wrightsville. He was a proud, decorated U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Bob was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2435, Columbia, where he was former commander. His daughter, Byrne, married to Jeff Erb, lives in Denver.
Joseph G. Cramer, 75, of New Holland, passed away Nov. 7 at his home. Joe retired from C&D Technologies after working there for 33 years. Joe had a knack for sighting twisted branches and sticks that God created and handcrafted them into walking sticks and canes. He was a member of the American National Cane Club in Manheim. His son, Wesley D., husband of Tish Stauffer, lives in Reinholds.
Fred A. Fellenbaum, 87, formerly of East Petersburg, passed away Nov. 9 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehab Center. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Fred put himself through an electrical engineering program, which he utilized in his T.V. repair business and later worked on pinball machines, video games, and jukeboxes. He retired from Playmor Music. Fred went on to open a business with his son, Scott, F&S Welding Race Karz & Components. He was a lifetime member of Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway. He was an avid racer where he drove in many classes, but his favorite was the #36 250-open class. He enjoyed attending dances at the Denver Fire Hall.
Harold R. Forry, 91, of Longwood Manor, Maytown, formerly of Mount Joy, went to be with his Lord Nov. 7. He was in poultry service for Pennfield Feeds retiring after 25 years, and also raised broilers for Pennfield. He was a member of the Community Bible Church, Marietta where he had served on the board. In his retirement, he drove a mini-bus for IU13. He and his wife enjoyed camping and traveling. His sister, Martha, married to Clyde High, lives in Akron.
Esta M. Hoffer, 91, of Manheim passed away peacefully at her granddaughter’s home on Nov. 11. In her earlier years, Esta worked at the former Noggles Garment Factory, Manheim. She also worked in the cafeteria at the Manheim Central High School and the former Manheim Garment Factory. Esta was a member of Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim where she attended Men’s and Ladies Bible class. She was also a charter member of the Manheim Lioness Club. Her sister, Elsie Armer, resides in Ephrata.
J. Clair Hollinger, 88, of Landis Homes, formerly of Lititz, went home to be with his Lord, on Nov. 8. A graduate of Eastern Mennonite Seminary, he served several congregations, including Vine Street Mennonite and Charlotte Street Mennonite churches in Lancaster; Ridgeway Mennonite Church, Harrisonburg, Va.; and Lititz Mennonite Church. Along with his wife, he served as a missionary in Trinidad. He taught industrial art at Lancaster Mennonite High School. He also served as a radio pastor for Moments of Glad Tidings. His brother-in-law, Willard Stauffer, resides in Ephrata.
Donald R. Torrence Sr., of Elizabethtown, passed away Nov. 10 in Dauphin County. He was a fan of not only pinochle, but also collecting coins. Donald loved NASCAR and the beauty of classic cars, along with being a loyal member of the timing club. Most importantly he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His son, Frederick A. Torrence, lives in Ephrata.
Erla G. Wise, 83, formerly of Bowmansville, died Nov. 5, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She had worked at the former New Holland Farmers Bank and was a homemaker. She was a member of Pine Grove Church. An avid Phillies fan, she was a former member of the John Hepler Eastern Star, Reading and the Rajah Shriners Caravaners. Her sons, Brian S. married to Nancy (Martino) Wise, and Grant H. Wise, both live in Denver.
