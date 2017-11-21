- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Deaths of Local Interest – Nov. 22, 2017
Clarence H. Burkholder, 69, of New Holland, died Nov. 14 at Ephrata Hospital. Clarence was a farmer most of his life and at the time of his death was employed by Shady Lane Wagons. He was a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference. His daughter, Karen, wife of E. Ray Zimmerman, lives in Ephrata. A brother, Harvey, husband of Ellen Burkholder, lives in Stevens.
Denis James Cogan, 68, of Lancaster, formerly of Bradenton, Fla., passed away Nov. 12. His sisters, Ellen Arms, wife of Wilmer, and Renee Brennan, companion of Joe Phipps, reside in Ephrata.
John Arthur Ingham Sr., 86, of Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim, passed away Nov. 17. John graduated from Philadelphia School of the Bible with a Certificate in Bible education. He was a quiet, polite and faithful man, with a love for camping, fishing, gardening, fixing things, and evangelizing. He was also a passionate Bible scholar and teacher with fond memories of ministry expended at Colwyn Baptist Church, Colwyn; Chester County Prison, West Chester; and the City Gate Mission of Coatesville. A daughter, Patricia Anne Adams, lives in Akron.
Robert C. Smith, 76, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Nov. 17 at WellSpan Ephrata Community hospital after a long illness. Bob, also known to family and friends as “Turtle,” enjoyed cooking, impromptu parties by the pool, and grilling. He spent his time with his three fur babies, his dogs: Coal, Cooper and Molly. He loved gardening, collecting movies and music, as well as computers and finding the best coupons and deals around. A son, Craig R. Smith, resides in Akron.
Tyelisa A. Young, 47, of Peterstown, W.Va., formerly of Lititz, passed away on Nov. 12 at her parent’s home. She was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren. Tyelisa was a pharmacy technician for Walmart in Pearisburg, Va. She enjoyed antiquing, quilting, crafts, old movies, and traveling. Her sister, Tirzah (Dean) Bollinger, lives in Rothsville. Her sister, Teri (Ted) Shotzberger, and niece, Torey, reside in Mount Airy. A niece, Tailor (Max) Sweigart, lives in Reinholds.
