Deaths of Local Interest – April 4, 2018

Evelyn E. Longenecker, 94, of Lititz, died peacefully March 27 at Luther Acres. In her earlier years, she helped her husband on the family farm in Penn Township. Evelyn was an Avon representative for over 50 years in the Lititz area. She was a member of Salem UMC, Manheim, where she taught Sunday school. Evelyn was a member of a bowling league for many years; and enjoyed snowmobiling with her husband, even in her eighties. A brother, Paul, husband of Fay Shirk, lives in Akron.

Cheryl A. Nash, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away Feb. 9. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 6, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

Gary L. Zong, 81, of Lititz, went home to be with his Lord March 31 at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz. Gary with his wife, Marilyn, were the founders, owners, and operators of the Toll Gate Inn, Lititz, from 1978 to 1998. Previously Gary was employed in construction for area builders, and operated Zong’s Barber Shop. For a number of years he also worked at Warner-Lambert. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed golfing but had a deep passion for fishing, especially at Chincoteague, Va. A daughter, Tracy L., wife of William Martin, lives in East Earl.