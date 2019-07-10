Deaths of Local Interest – July 10, 2019

Jeanette D. Hershey Martin, 100, a lifelong resident of Manheim, died peacefully June 29 at the Pleasant View Retirement Community. In her early years she was employed as a secretary for the Armstrong Cork Company, Lancaster. Jeanette was a former member of the Salem Evangelical United Brethren Church, Manheim, where she was a Sunday school teacher. She was an active and faithful member of the Manheim Historical Society. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening and traveling. A daughter, Harriet H. Brownsberger, lives in Ephrata.