Deaths of Local Interest – May 2, 2018

Deaths of Local Interest – May 2, 2018

By on May 2, 2018

Patricia A. Hoke, 78, of Lititz, passed away on April 22. Patricia had worked for over 28 years as a machine operator for the Warner Lambert (Johnson & Johnson Corp.) in Lititz. Prior to this, she had worked at the Badorf Shoe Company. She loved all kinds of animals, enjoyed gardening and attending her grandson’s soccer and baseball games. Her brother: Charles, married to Dorothy Weidler, lives in Stevens.

