Deaths of Local Interest – Nov. 28, 2018

By on November 28, 2018

Amos G. Kulp, 81, of Manheim, passed away peacefully, at his daughter’s home, on Nov. 25, surrounded by loving family. Amos retired from Alumax after 30 years and was a long time house painter. His daughter, Tracee (Stephen) Montpetit, lives in Akron.

John Edwin Zerphy, 87, of Middletown, passed away Nov. 22 at Frey Village. John owned the former YZ Printing and was a foreman for the former Elizabethtown Chronicle. An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed camping, kayaking, and working with horses, but he especially loved hiking with his llamas, earning him the nickname “Llama John.” A daughter, Diane Collins, lives in Denver.

