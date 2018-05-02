Home   >   Obituaries   >   Dennis L. Kopp, 64, Cocalico grad, Conestoga Wood Products worker, enjoyed cars, movies

By on May 2, 2018

Dennis L. Kopp, 64, of Lancaster, formerly of Denver, passed away on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Conestoga View.

He was born in Ephrata to the late Adam and Mary (Zartman) Kopp, and was the husband of the late Linda (Zimmerman) Kopp, who died in 2015.

Dennis attended the Cornerstone Bible Church in Bowmansville, and enjoyed cars and movies. He was a graduate of the Cocalico class of 1971. He was last employed at Conestoga Wood Products.

Dennis is survived by a son: Kevin Kopp, and fiancée Amanda Henne, of Denver; two sisters: Janice M., wife of Norman Stauffer of New Holland; and Sharon, wife of Mike Neal of Lititz; two brothers: Donald, husband of Pat Kopp of Denver; and Ray, husband of Mary Lou Kopp of Reading; and a brother-in-law: Ronald Weachter.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Kopp.

Services were held April 26 at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, Denver, with Pastor Jahn Horgen officiating. Interment took place in the Brunnerville U.M. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dennis’ memory may be made to Cornerstone Bible Church, 529 Lauschtown Road, Denver, PA, 17517.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

