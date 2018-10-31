Home   >   Obituaries   >   Dennis R. Sensenig, Ephrata native, Coca Cola and Entenmann’s route driver, Detroit sports fan

Dennis R. Sensenig, of Standish, Maine, formerly of Lancaster and York, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

He was born in Ephrata to the late Marlin “Ray” and Margaret “Peggy” (Horst) Sensenig, and was the fiancé of Gladys Glidden.

Dennis was previously a route driver for Coca Cola and Entenmann’s. He was an avid sports fan, especially Detroit teams. He enjoyed music and loved his dog, Hank.

Dennis is survived by a son: Steven Sensenig of York; a daughter: Kaylee Dubbs of York; three grandchildren: Logan Dubbs, Ender and Eleanor Sensenig; a brother: Scott Sensenig of Red Lion; and a sister, Cindy Sensenig of Millersville.

A visitation will held on Nov. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

