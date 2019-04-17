Diane M. Horst, 68, worked at Wayne Gehret Stamps, Ephrata VFW, generous, loved animals
Diane M. Horst, 68, of Akron, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019.
She was the wife of the late I. Robert “Doc” Horst Jr., who passed away in 2016. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Elsie Martin Schoenberger.
Diane had worked in the offices of Wayne Gehret Stamps of Ephrata for many years. She had also worked in years past as the Ephrata VFW and Hestco Sewing Factory in Ephrata.
She enjoyed bingo, going to casinos, and shopping. She loved all animals, and was a loving, generous, and caring person.
Diane is survived by her son: Michael L., married to Lacey Ruth of Bergen, N.Y.; her granddaughters: Brooke Ruth of Lititz, and Brittany Ruth of Lancaster; her great-grandchildren: Trey Bowers, Maysen Wenger, Jaxton Whitmyer, and Elliot Ruth. She is also survived by her siblings: Linda, Ricky, David, and Pat; and by nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by her brothers: Gary and Eugene.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Diane’s celebration of life gathering on Sunday Aug. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Foxchase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, make contributions in Diane’s memory to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603; or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/ways-to-give1.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
