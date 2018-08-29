Home   >   Obituaries   >   Dietrich Jon Hoover, Infant

August 29, 2018

Dietrich Jon Hoover, infant son of Randall and Laura Beth (Martin) Hoover of Schaefferstown, entered into rest on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.

In addition to his parents, Dietrich is survived by five siblings: Nicholas Grant, Hans Christian, Felix Mateo, Lucas James, Emma Katherine, all at home; paternal grandparents: Dale and Vera (Brubaker) Hoover of Lititz; maternal grandparents: Leland and Ann (Zimmerman) Martin of Lititz; paternal great-grandmother: Elizabeth (Horst) Hoover of Lititz; and maternal great-grandmother: Emma (Nolt) Martin of Lititz.

Services were held Aug. 24 at Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, Ephrata, with Bishop Larry Weaver officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

