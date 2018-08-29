- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
Dietrich Jon Hoover, Infant
Dietrich Jon Hoover, infant son of Randall and Laura Beth (Martin) Hoover of Schaefferstown, entered into rest on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
In addition to his parents, Dietrich is survived by five siblings: Nicholas Grant, Hans Christian, Felix Mateo, Lucas James, Emma Katherine, all at home; paternal grandparents: Dale and Vera (Brubaker) Hoover of Lititz; maternal grandparents: Leland and Ann (Zimmerman) Martin of Lititz; paternal great-grandmother: Elizabeth (Horst) Hoover of Lititz; and maternal great-grandmother: Emma (Nolt) Martin of Lititz.
Services were held Aug. 24 at Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, Ephrata, with Bishop Larry Weaver officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
New school year off and running in EASD
Ephrata ‘Life Ready Graduate’ program drawing national interest The Ephrata...
-
Midway…the center of it all
This is the eighth and final installment of a monthly...
-
Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer...
-
Summer Turns to Fall at Zig’s Bakery and Café
As summer turns toward fall, you can start to feel...
-
Vera (Erb) Gunselman, 91, long-time Ephrata resident, RN at ECH, realtor, card player, traveler
Vera Laverne (Erb) Gunselman, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Allen P. Garner, 82, Sperry machinist, loved farming, hunting, running Ox Yoke Stables
Allen P. Garner, 82, of Denver, passed away surrounded by...
-
Rosella ‘Rosie’ F. Clugston, 82, Clugston Cleaning co-founder, member of Ephrata Elks, AmVets
Rosella “Rosie” F. Clugston, 82, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
New school year off and running in EASD
Ephrata ‘Life Ready Graduate’ program drawing national interest The...
-
Midway…the center of it all
This is the eighth and final installment of a...
-
Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
jason kale says:
-
Ray Reiff says: