Donald E. Busser, 80, Carpenter Steel retiree, bass player, loved bluegrass music and socializing

Donald E. Busser, 80, of Stevens, passed away late Tuesday night, Jan. 29, 2019 at Ephrata hospital.

Don was the loving husband of Nora S. (Bauman) Busser. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this June. He was the son of the late Harry M. and Florence (Heckman) Busser.

Don worked at Carpenter Steel for 30 years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church in Denver, loved bluegrass music and enjoyed playing the bass. Don was very outgoing, he liked going out to eat and would socialize with everyone.

In addition to his wife, Don is survived by many nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law: Kenneth Stover.

He was predeceased by his sister: Joyce Stover.

Services were held Feb. 5 at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Denver. Interment followed in Muddy Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be placed at goodfuneral.com. Arrangements entrusted by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown,