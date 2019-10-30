Donald Eugene Sweigart, 67, formerly of Ephrata
Donald Eugene Sweigart, son of Vernon and Ruth Keiper Sweigart, passed away Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 67 years. He was a former resident of Ephrata.
Donald is survived by his wife: Sandra (Johnson) Sweigart; son: Dale Sweigart; daughter: Dawn Wagner, wife of Charles; two stepsons: Daniel C. Scott and Tad Scott; three brothers: Kenneth Sweigart and his wife Dona, Anthony Ambra and his wife Elaine, and Michael; three sisters: Karen Sweigart Keppley and her husband James, Angie Koenig, and Gina Sweigart; other relatives and many friends.
There is no service planned at this time. His body is to be cremated under direction of Shadel’s Colonial Chapel in Lebanon, Miss.
Condolences may be offered at shadelscolonialchapel.com.
