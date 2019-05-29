Donald M. Wenger, 88, engineer at Shick, Dental-ez, loved outdoors, Reamstown Fire Co. volunteer

Donald M. Wenger, 88, of Akron, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Born in Denver, he was a son of the late John E. and Gladys B. (Burkholder) Wenger. He was the husband of the late C. Virginia “Ginny” (Rathman) Wenger, married for 62 years until she passed in 2012.

Donald graduated from East Cocalico High School, Class of 1948, and attended Wyomissing Poly-Tech Institute. He worked as a manufacturing engineer for 23 years at Shick, Inc., and for 13 years at Dental-ez. He was a member of Salem E & R Church in Reamstown, where he had served as a choir member, elder, and deacon. Donald was a volunteer fireman and ran ambulance for Reamstown Fire Co. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed small game and deer hunting. He and Ginny liked playing cards and eating out with friends. Most of all, Donald enjoyed spending time with his family at Rehoboth Beach, where he would go boating and clamming.

Donald is survived by three children: Marcia A. (Gary) Kreider of Ephrata; Theresa F. (Ronald Jr.) Frisbie of Akron; and Ronald S. (Lisa) Wenger of Cape May, N.J.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister: Susanne Close.

He was predeceased by his brother: John E. Wenger Jr.

Services were held May 29 at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown. Interment will be at Salem Union Cemetery, Reamstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Salem E & R Church, 12 E. Church St., Reamstown, PA 17567.

Messages to Donald’s family may be posted at goodfuneral.com.